Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 107.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,281.44 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,432.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,414.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $25,668,361. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.