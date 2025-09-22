Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,499 SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 6,249.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $16.25 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $28,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 716,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,939,262.88. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $602,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 477,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,570. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $659,638. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

