Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.