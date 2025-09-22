Reviewing FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) & Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -20.85% -10.14% -0.68% Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million 1.62 -$223.65 million ($1.53) -3.05 Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd $133.50 million 4.48 $74.68 million N/A N/A

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

Risk & Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FTAI Infrastructure and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd 0 0 0 0 0.00

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.96%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure beats Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities. The company was formerly known as Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

