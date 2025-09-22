Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Preformed Line Products Company $PLPC

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLPC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 121.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 30,720.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $201.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Preformed Line Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.08.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

