iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.1% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $667.72. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $644.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

