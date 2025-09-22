Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

