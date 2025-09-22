Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $265.86 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.