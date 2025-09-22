iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Stock Holdings Lessened by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,771,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after purchasing an additional 798,167 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,523.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 767,382 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,786,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after purchasing an additional 566,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHV opened at $110.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

