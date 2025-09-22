Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.9%

BATS USMV opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

