BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

