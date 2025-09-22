CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.71.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $480.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

