Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 48.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 619,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 83.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

