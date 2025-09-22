CX Institutional Sells 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,101.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,477.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,465.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,715.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

