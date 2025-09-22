Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $531.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.8%

RACE stock opened at $479.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.14 and its 200 day moving average is $466.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 24,598.5% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Ferrari by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,526,000 after purchasing an additional 585,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,818,000.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

