CX Institutional Cuts Position in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

CX Institutional cut its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in RB Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RB Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $118.94 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,209 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

