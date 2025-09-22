Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

