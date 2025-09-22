Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

