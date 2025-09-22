Essex Savings Bank Sells 394 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $315.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.43. The company has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

