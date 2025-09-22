BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.80 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightView news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,034,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,231.88. The trade was a 64.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,424,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 833,469 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,515,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 695,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,357,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 552,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 538,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.