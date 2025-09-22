Leslie Kohn Sells 2,249 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $178,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 977,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,637,106.04. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,804.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Ambarella by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 75,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.