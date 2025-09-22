Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 111.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

