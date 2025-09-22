APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.7778.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.48 on Monday. APA has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

