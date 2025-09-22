DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Receives $144.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

NYSE:DTE opened at $135.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $142.05. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

