Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $45.82.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

