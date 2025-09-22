Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

