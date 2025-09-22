Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,487 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.12% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

