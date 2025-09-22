Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $340.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $344.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

