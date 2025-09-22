Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.62% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6%

AVSC stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.