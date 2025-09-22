Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $242.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

