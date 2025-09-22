7,374 Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Solar by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 396.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 24.7% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

