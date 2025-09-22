Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

