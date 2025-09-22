BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634.16 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 634.16 ($8.54), with a volume of 5742422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.29).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.38 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 11.26 EPS for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

