Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.03). 2,705,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,100,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.03).

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a PE ratio of -258.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Simon Sinclair acquired 72,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £725.07. Also, insider Stephen Paul West acquired 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £48,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

