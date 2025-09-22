Avanza Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Avanza Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pentair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Down 1.1%

Pentair stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.