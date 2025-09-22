The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $68.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

