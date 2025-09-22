Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,461,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,447,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,699.20. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,699.20. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,948 shares of company stock worth $96,643,160 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $169.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average is $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.