Avanza Fonder AB Acquires 169 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4%

TTWO stock opened at $250.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $252.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

