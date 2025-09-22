Avanza Fonder AB Buys 482 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

