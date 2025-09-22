Avanza Fonder AB Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Avanza Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $329.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.20 and its 200-day moving average is $274.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.