Avanza Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 394.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

