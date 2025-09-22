Avanza Fonder AB Sells 15,055 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

