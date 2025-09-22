15,524 Shares in Ferguson plc $FERG Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $229.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.52. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

