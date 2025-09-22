abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% during the first quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 350,832 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $7,475,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

