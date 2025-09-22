Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Otis Worldwide stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.25 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

