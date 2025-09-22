Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 849 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF $ISCB

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISCB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISCB stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.37 million, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

