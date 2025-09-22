NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NetEase stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetEase alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $152.05 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74.

NetEase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 10,192.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Arete Research upgraded NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.