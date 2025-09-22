Lewis Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.29. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

