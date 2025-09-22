Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,611 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 383,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $66.52 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

