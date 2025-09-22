Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares $GGLL Position Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $69.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

